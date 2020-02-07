BB 13: Paras Gets Teary-eyed As Sidharth Saves Him; Fans Slam Asim For Provoking Arti & Sana

Asim Provokes Arti & Sana

As per the promo, Asim was seen provoking Arti and Sana against Sid. He was seen telling Sidharth that he didn't save Arti, who had been with him since the day one. He also added that no one wants to be his friend because of this reason.

Sana Defends Sid

Meanwhile, Sana defends Sid and tells him that he can't provoke her against Sid and audience will save her. She also added that Asim wanted to save Arti because he feels that she is weak contestant. Sidharth's sweet gesture towards Paras has won many hearts and fans are praising him. Take a look at a few fans' comments!

Fans’ Comments: @ParasChhabraFC

"In Today's Episode Sid saved Paras & he was crying because he nvr expected!!! Sid saying " mujhe kabhi mauka nhi milega uska repay krne ka" Paras deserved it for being such a good support throughout the show! 😭😭 #SidharthShukla #ParasChhabra #BB13."

@SanaaK210

"Really mei emotional ho gyii.. #Paraschhabra ko dekhkr.. Bcoz pehli baar Koi dosti #MahiraSharma K alawa jo mili h #SidharthShukla K tadaf se.. Amazing bond of paras or sidharth ❤."

Asha Rajput

"Iss nalle ko koi concern nahi tha jo ye arti ko save karne wala tha isko pata tha sana and paras is competition so inko nikalo jab iska game nahi chala to gaya bhokne wapas sid ke paas abbe to kya samjayegaa dosti jisiko sirf gadaari karni aati ho #ParasChhabra #SidharthShukla."

Rose, Vaishali & Rumana

Rose1144: Cry baby Asim trying to create difference between friends. What a game. But it's late.

Vaishalitiwari50: Sid ne sahi kiya❤️ Asim ka Kam hi he dosti me🔥 lgana hattt.

Rumana7p: Paras game may tedha hai par Dil ka soft hai... Sid Paras ko competitor maanta hai aur competitor ko side may rahke dosti ko nibhayi wow man Sid hatts off u r best contestant ever in bb history... Winner for sure love u♥️

Aryan, Reena, Rubali & Namyy

Aryansinghk924: Aaasim bhai kitna geere ga yrrr👏👏👏👏

Reenasharma7855: Yh asim kb sy bhala hogya arti ka shi hua arti k sath very good sid dil jit liya sid ny ❤️❤️

Dr_rubail: Arti ko hamesha savee.. kiya h sid ney . Ar jaha tak sana k bat hai sana apna khelti hai game sid apna... Sid ney apni game kheli ar paras ko bachaa liyeee ....... Tk kiyaa waisey bi sana bach hi jaegi ❤️❤️

Namyy_2909: Its a gud decision...paras did much thn arti nd sid knows sana safe h.

Our View On Sidharth Saving Paras and Ditching Arti & Sana

Well, we totally agree with Shehnaz, because Paras indeed deserved to be on top 5! If we are not wrong, Sid had saved Arti many a times, and he knows that Shehnaz will be saved by fans as she has huge fan following.