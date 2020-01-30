    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Realises Arhaan Is Not Her Type; Is This The End Of Their Relationship?

      Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing headlines, especially because of the contestants' relationships inside the house and outside as well. A few weeks ago, we saw Arhaan Khan re-entering the house and proposing Rashami. But then Salman Khan exposed Arhaan and Rashami got to know that the actor has a child from previous marriage. Also, Kamya and Rashami's brother warned her against Arhaan. This led to some misunderstandings, the duo decided to talk about their relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. But recently, Rashami revealed to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the house as the former's connection, that Arhaan is not her type.

      Rashami's statement made many think if hers and Arhaan's relationship is over. Fans too were happy that she realised Arhaan isn't good for her. When Spotboye contacted Arhaan to know what he has to say about the actress' statement, he said, "Rashami ne ye kahin nahi bola hai ki main Arhaan se rishta khatam kar rahi hoon. Toh log assume karna band karein, please. She has said that she will talk to me once she is out of the house, which she mentioned even while I was inside."

      He further added, "Moreover, our relationship is not that fragile, we are emotionally attached, which was quite evident when I came out of the house and Rashami broke down miserably. It just proved how much we mean to each other. We are just handling this situation in a mature way by not talking about it inside the house and making a scene out of it. Mujhe samjh nahi aaraha phir logo ko aaisi baatein karke kyun uska tamasha bannana hai?"

      Regarding the actress' proximity towards Sidharth Shukla, the actor told the portal that he is happy how Rashami is playing and handling herself positively. He feels that there is no friendship between Sidharth and Rashami.

      Arhaan further added that Sid has gone into comic zone and Rashami is also responding in the same way. Arhaan further added that it's good that they are not having unnecessary fights.

      (Images Source: Snapshots from Instagram videos)

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
