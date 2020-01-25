BB 13: Salman Khan Says He Will Throw Sidharth-Asim Out; Reveals Rashami Got Less Votes Than Vishal

Salman lashes Out At Sidharth & Asim

Salman is seen telling, "Yeha par doh logon ko ghar se nikalne ki jaldi hai, saaf-saaf dikh raha hai. Sidharth aur Asim - Yeh jo baatein aapke dimaag se nikal rahi hai, no dialogue writer can write. Itna zeher ugal rahe ho aap dono."

Salman Loses His Cool; Says He Will Throw Sidharth-Asim Out

Sid and Asim are seen getting into major argument that too in front of Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor loses his cool and asks them to stop it. He then says that he will throw both of them out of the house.

Actor Asks Bigg Boss To Open Main Gates

Since the duo has always seen asking each other to meet outside the house, Salman asks Bigg Boss to open the main gate. He then asks them to go out, fight and come back to the house, if they are in the good condition.

‘Bigg Boss... Doh Macho Men Ke Liye Darwaza Khol Dijiye’

Salman then says, "Bigg Boss... doh macho men ke liye darwaza khol dijiye." Initially, neither of them gets up. But later, Sidharth stands up and says, "Sir mein jaraha hun," and calls Asim out and asks him to finish it once and for all!

Himesh Reshammiya Exposes Rashami

Also, Himesh Reshammiya will be seen surprising the housemates by entering the house. He enters the house singing, 'Aashiqui mein teri'. The singer asks Mahira to make him tea. Since Mahira doesn't find 'chai patti', Himesh asks Rashami to get them (as she had hidden it). The housemates are shocked to know that Rashami had hidden 'chai patti'. Sidharth will also be seen calling Rashami 'chor'. (Himesh will be seen promoting his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer on Bigg Boss 13.)

Salman Exposes Vishal’s Friends Rashami & Asim

Also, Salman will be seen exposing Rashami. He asks Rashami, if she finds Vishal, strong or weak. Rashami replies that she finds him weak compared to her. The Dabangg actor them reveals to Vishal that his own friends (Rashami and Asim) find him weak.

Vishal Receives More Votes Than Rashami

He also tells Rashami that Vishal is safe as he received more number of votes compared to her, which leaves her in shock. The host also clarifies that he is not joking or doing any drama. He warns Rashami that she could be the next one to get eliminated.