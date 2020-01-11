Bigg Boss 13: Salman Makes Shehnaz Cry; Asks Sidharth To Be Careful As Sana Loves Him
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill share great bond. Fans love to watch them together and have even nicknamed them 'Sidnaz'. In the previous episode, Sidharth was seen expressing his fondness for her. The actor revealed that he found her really cute when she was fighting with Paras and wanted to hug her. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan will be seen warning Sidharth and asking him to be careful as Sana loves him!
Salman Makes Shehnaz Cry
As per the latest promo, Salman Khan was seen calling Shehnaz Gill, jealous, which made her cry. She was seen accusing Salman and the show of cheating her while crying and falling onto the floor. Salman seemed irked with her antics and lashed out at her.
The Actor Asks Bigg Boss To Open The Door For Shehnaz
Sana was seen crying inconsolably and asked Salman to throw her out of the show. In the promo, Salman was seen telling, "Mein yaha pe tumhare saat bahot izzat se pesh ata hun, mere saath bi izzat se pesh awo. Aur yeh drama, yeh natak mere saamne nahi karna... Yeh sar peetna, rona dhona."
Sid Tries To Console Sana
Shehnaz then says, "Mere ko yaha nahi rehna." Salman says, "Tho jawo, kholo darwaza, nikalo Shehnaz ko ghar se. Hey, open the door, let her go out ya." As she goes and sits at the gate crying, the housemates, especially Sidharth tries to console her.
Salman Warns Sidharth
On the other hand, in another promo, Salman was seen warning Sidharth and asking him to be careful as Sana loves him. The Dabangg actor tells, "Sidharth, you be very careful of this one because she is in love with you."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BIGGBOSS13 SPY (@biggboss13spy) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:31am PST
View this post on Instagram
.@BeingSalmanKhan bhi aaj hue @ShehnaazGill ke harkaton se naraaz, aur @realsidharthshukla ko kiya warn. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Jan 10, 2020 at 9:32pm PST
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Sends Letter To His Girlfriend; Says He's Using Mahira As His Bait!
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone Goes For A Joy Ride With Contestants