Bigg Boss 13: Salman Makes Shehnaz Cry; Asks Sidharth To Be Careful As Sana Loves Him

Salman Makes Shehnaz Cry

As per the latest promo, Salman Khan was seen calling Shehnaz Gill, jealous, which made her cry. She was seen accusing Salman and the show of cheating her while crying and falling onto the floor. Salman seemed irked with her antics and lashed out at her.

The Actor Asks Bigg Boss To Open The Door For Shehnaz

Sana was seen crying inconsolably and asked Salman to throw her out of the show. In the promo, Salman was seen telling, "Mein yaha pe tumhare saat bahot izzat se pesh ata hun, mere saath bi izzat se pesh awo. Aur yeh drama, yeh natak mere saamne nahi karna... Yeh sar peetna, rona dhona."

Sid Tries To Console Sana

Shehnaz then says, "Mere ko yaha nahi rehna." Salman says, "Tho jawo, kholo darwaza, nikalo Shehnaz ko ghar se. Hey, open the door, let her go out ya." As she goes and sits at the gate crying, the housemates, especially Sidharth tries to console her.

Salman Warns Sidharth

On the other hand, in another promo, Salman was seen warning Sidharth and asking him to be careful as Sana loves him. The Dabangg actor tells, "Sidharth, you be very careful of this one because she is in love with you."