Salman Warns Asim, 'I'll Kick Your A** If I Get To Know You Haven't Broken Up With Your Girl'

It has to be recalled that when Vikas Gupta re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as Sidharth Shukla's connection, he revealed to Shehnaz Gill that Asim has a girlfriend outside the house and hasn't broken up with her. After the episode was aired, Asim's fans were furious as they felt that Bigg Boss makers are spoiling Asim's image. But in the previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen exposing both Asim and Himanshi. He also was seen warning Asim.

Initially, Salman asked Asim whether the proposal he made to Himanshi was real or fake. He even asked him as to why he was pursuing her relentlessly, when Himanshi wasn't clear whether she wants to marry him. He blamed Asim for making Himanshi's life public. The Dabangg actor also questioned Asim if there is someone waiting outside for him. When Asim confirmed that he was in relation with a girl for one-and-a-half year, but has broken up with her, Salman warned him against lying to him. The actor said that he will come in and kick his a** if he gets to know that Asim has not broken up with the girl.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla was seen discussing with Kashmera Shah, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh, how Himanshi broke her nine-year relationship for a reality show contestant. Sidharth also added that Himanshi flipped from 'Chow' to 'mere Asim'. Arti was seen telling inmates that Himanshi was in Bigg Boss to make her 'positive image' while Kashmera agreed.

On the other hand, Vikas shared a video in which Asim himself was seen telling about his girlfriend and his family. He captioned the video, " The Truth. Here is #asimriaz telling the truth about his relationship and everything else. Please don't go by everything people say even if they are close to him. He is inside and it's his journey in #biggboss13 #himanshikhurana is standing by him and he loves her #asimanshi." - (sic)

While Asim's ardent fans slammed Vikas, many viewers were shocked to know the truth.

