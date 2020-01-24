Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Threatens Asim Riaz Over His ‘Nalla’ Remark

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala started out as good friends on the show. But the duo has turned into arch-nemesis in the recent times. And now, Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed Asim Riaz on social media for calling him a 'Nalla’ (jobless) in a recent episode.

Parag first posted an open letter addressing Asim followed by an angry video clip threatening him of dire consequences when he gets out of the glasshouse.

Parag took to social media in support of his wife and wrote, “My Tigress is back.. show everyone u r my Gundi. So so so proud of u #ShefaliJariwala #ShefaliZariwala #proudhusband #openletter @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan.” (sic)

The actor received a lot of backlash on social media for opening threatening Asim. Many users online started tagging the Mumbai Police in response to Parag’s angry message. Asim’s elder brother, Umar Riaz also took to Twitter to express his displeasure over Parag’s video.

Umar wrote, “Saw @imParagTyagi video threatening #Asim today! Supporting your wife is one thing which you should do but openly threatening my brother that too 2nd time will not be taken as a joke anymore! Kalam ki takat hath ki takat se zyada hai sir.”

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shinde Feels Bigg Boss 13 Is Scripted; Asks Makers Why's Sidharth Getting VIP Treatment!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Compares His Relationship With Shehnaz Gill To A Cigarette