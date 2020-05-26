Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Concern: ‘People Might Forget Me, The Craze Is Rather Short-Lived’

Like most of us, Shehnaaz Gill is spending time indoors due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the breakout star of Bigg Boss 13 opened up about the new normal whilst admitting that things haven’t panned out the way she hoped for professionally due to the pandemic.

Shehnaaz said, "People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do."

She went on to add, "People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck. If I like something, I will definitely do it, but if I don't like it, money is not what matters to me, but the good work that counts. I think on the spot and that is how my decisions are taken, and I don't have any plan."

For the uninitiated, post-Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi singer-actress was seen in another reality show, Mujshe Shaadi Karoge. But the Colors' reality show didn't grab the required TRP because of which (and also due to the Coronavirus lockdown) the show was ended soon. Post this, she was seen with her favorite person Sidharth Shukla in single, Bhula Dunga followed by another music video with Jassie Gill.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Reacts To Rape Allegations; Says CCTV Footage Proves He Is Innocent!