Bigg Boss 13: Sana Acts All Obsessed; Confesses Her Feelings For Sidharth; Her Father To Enter Show!
In the previous episode, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill was upset as everyone, even Salman Khan called her jealous. She was seen crying uncontrollably and even asked her to throw out of the Bigg Boss house. Salman was extremely angry and asked her to leave the house. Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai tried to console Shehnaz, but in vain. Salman entered the house and was seen telling, "Badtameeze ki koi role nahi yahan. Chaar aadmi kya janane lage Katrina Kaif ban gayi kya?" The Dabangg actor also warned Sidharth and asked him to be careful as Sana was in love with him. In the upcoming episode, Sana will be seen acting like a possessive lover!
Shehnaz Confesses Her Feelings For Sidharth
In the promo, Sana was seen warning Sidharth and asking him not to hurt her feelings. She was seen hitting Sid and confessing her love for him while Sidharth responded to her by saying, "Theek hai."
Sana Acts All Obsessed
Sana was seen acting obsessive in love and asking Sidharth to say that he too loves her. She even threatened to slap herself and said that she wasn't interested in winning the game but wanted to win him!
Her Father To Enter The Show
Meanwhile, there are reports that the contestants' family members/lovers might enter the house during family week. Apparently, Sana's father will be entering the house. The Instagram page, mrkhabri_official shared a note that read, "Breaking News #Shehnazgill father is going to enter biggbosshouse tomorrow." - (sic)
Hina Khan To Announce Elite Club Winner
On the other hand, Hina Khan will be entering the house yet again to announce the elite club winner, who will be saved from getting nominated for a week. Apparently, either Shehnaz or Asim will be declared the elite club winner.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow's precap ! . . Follow @biggbossjassos For more updates & videos . . BIGG BOSS 13 - everyday 10:30 pm ! On weekends - 9 pm ! . #arshikhan #shoaibibrahim #vikasgupta #mtv #trending #katrinakaif #tiktok #hinakhan #priyanksharma #dipikakakar #kkk9 #jasminbhasin #zainimam #karanpatel #SalmanKhan #rohitshetty #adityanarayan #nachbaliye #devoleenabhattacharjee #khatronkekhiladi #bhartisingh #tiktokindia #naagin #khatronkekhiladi10
A post shared by BIGG BOSS JASSOS 🕵️♂️👁️ (@biggbossjassos) on Jan 12, 2020 at 9:48am PST
View this post on Instagram
Shehnazgill father is going to enter biggboss house 🏠 tomorrow . . Exclusive only on 👉@Mrkhabri_official & @Mrkhbri👈 & Never miss un update 👉Exclusive News & leakages only Here 👉Like 👉Comment 👉Share ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ @artisingh5 @shehnaazgill @shefalibaggaofficial @officialmahirasharma @parasvchhabrra @asimriaz77.official @musicmanmalik @realsidharthshukla @devoleena @kaurdalljiet @koenaofficial @imrashamidesai @beingsalmankhan @manupunjabim3 @lostboyjourney @Khesari_yadav @Hindustanibhau @Tehseenpoonawalla @Shefalijariwala @iamhimanshikhurana @Arhaankhaan #biggboss13 #bb13 #biggboss #artisingh #shehnaazgill #ShefaliBagga #asimRiaz #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra #AbuMalik #SidharthShukla #Devoleena #Devoleenabhattacharjee #DaljeetKaur #RashamiDesai #beingsalmankhan #weekendkavaar #hinakhan #dipikakakar #khatrakhatrakhatra #mrkhabri_official #Vishaladityasingh #colorstv #voot #Khesarilalyadav #Hindustanibhau, Tehseenpoonawalla #Shefalijariwala #HimanshiKhurana #Arhaankhan #biggboss_tak @parasvchhabrra
A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri 🔵 (@mrkhabri_official) on Jan 12, 2020 at 6:55am PST
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Makes Shehnaz Cry; Asks Sidharth To Be Careful As Sana Loves Him
Also Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Retains First Place; Choti Sarrdaarni & Naagin 4 Witness Jump