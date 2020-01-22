Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Ends Friendship With Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Fake Log Nahi Chahiye'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill share a great bond. Although they claim to be good friends, Bigg Boss viewers feel that something is cooking between them. Fans love to watch them together and they have even named them as 'SidNaz' and often trend this hashtag. However, the duo has officially called it quits.

In yesterday's episode, Shehnaz was seen irritating Sid, who seemed annoyed. When Sana tried to rest her head on Sidharth, he pushed her away and sat in another sofa. The actor refused to talk to Sana, thereby leaving her in tears.

He was seen telling, "I wasn't talking to you as a time pass. But I have noticed and learnt after meeting many people. If you can't be loyal to your parents, you can't be loyal to anybody else. I don't like to associate with such people."

In the latest promo, Sidharth was seen saving Arti from nomination, which irked Sana. Sana was seen telling Sid, "I hate you," and locked herself in the bathroom. Also, when Arti tried to talk to Sana about the same, the duo got into major argument. Paras and Mahira try to stop Arti and Sana.

On the other hand, Rashami was seen telling that Sidharth is Sana's game; she is nothing without him and she needs him. Paras was also seen asking Sana, if she wants to continue SidNaz or spoil it. The latter tells, "Kharab hogaya." She also tells, "Merko fake log nahi chahiye life mein."

Meanwhile, the evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana was seen supporting Shehnaz. She mentioned in her tweet that Sana genuinely cried from her heart. She tweeted, "Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I'm happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim." - (sic)

Also Read: Himanshi Supports Asim Riaz Post Break-up With Her Fiance, Asks Fans Not To Be Insensitive

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Confirms His Relationship With Akanksha Puri Is Over!