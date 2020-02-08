    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty Turns Yoga Teacher; Sana-Sidharth's Yoga Poses Will Leave You In Splits

      The dramatic episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. As the reality show is headlong towards its finale, the competition has toughened. To lighten the mood of the contestants, the Bigg Boss makers invited Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The Bollywood diva will be seen teaching yoga to the contestants.

      In a promo shared by Colors TV, Shilpa will be seen teaching the contestants breathing exercise. Shehnaz will be seen breathing too fast and Shilpa jokes and tells her that she doesn't want break-dance.

      Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty Turns Yoga Teacher; Sana-Sidharths Yoga Poses Will Leave You In Splits

      Shehnaz will be seen trying again, but Shilpa teases her saying, "Yeh tu dhak-dhak karne laga kyon kar rahi hai," to which Sana laughs and says, "Mereko nahi aata."

      In the promo, Shilpa was seen asking everyone to do couple yoga, wherein one of them had to lie in the plank position and balance the weight of the other person, who lay on them should maintaining a plank position. Shehnaz and Sidharth were made partners. Instead of doing a plank, Sana was seen sitting on Sid as if she is set for a horse ride.

      Seeing the contestants do yoga, Shilpa couldn't control her laughter and was seen telling, "Hey bhagwan, bhin bhin prakar ke yoga dekne ko mile." Well, Sana has indeed turned Shilpa's yoga class into comedy class!

      View this post on Instagram

      @theshilpashetty dene aayi hai gharwalon ko yoga ke lessons par yahan bhi machaya sabne dhamaal! Dekhiye yeh fun yoga session aaj raat 9 baje on #BiggBoss. Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan

      A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Feb 8, 2020 at 12:59am PST

      During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen questioning Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for calling Bigg Boss biased towards Sidharth Shukla.

      BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Salman was angry on Asim & Rashami as they stated Show is Biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Both justify the reasons to Salman why they feel it. Salman then said If you feel this then why u r part of this show. Leave house right now." - (sic)

      Apparently, on Monday (Somvaar Ka Vaar), Rajat Sharma will be seen questioning the contestants in 'Aap Ki Adalat' task.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
      X