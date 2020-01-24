Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Compares His Relationship With Shehnaz Gill To A Cigarette

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla is finally seen talking to Shehnaz Gill. He confesses to Shehnaz that his attachment towards her is very different from other housemates. Sidharth then compares his relationship with Sana to a cigarette.

He says, “I know it is ruining me, it will ruin me, but I can’t leave it. I don’t feel dragging a puff because it causes problem, but I end up smoking. So till the time we are here, we will talk, we won’t talk but I will make sure you don’t face any problem. So this is the truth. Take it or leave.” (sic)

Shehnaz then questions Sid if he is speaking to her keeping the game in mind. Sidharth denies it and reminds her that he is possessive about the people he cares for. Shehnaz too confesses that she feels out of breath when he doesn’t speak her.

For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants shared a great bond but recently had a falling out. Siddharth stopped speaking to Sana a few days ago, thereby leaving her in tears. He even refused to give any explanation but stated that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family. He even accused her of using him in the game. It will surely be interesting to see if the former friends will reconcile in the coming days.

