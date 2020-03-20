Bigg Boss 13 Stylist Accuses Arhaan Khan Of Not Returning & Stealing Lent Clothes, The Actor Reacts!

After Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra was accused by his stylists of non-payment of dues, contestant Arhaan Khan has also been accused by stylist Akansha Aggarwal of not returning clothes and shoes she provided him to wear on the popular reality show.

The stylist had alleged that Arhaan had not covered her expenses and is refusing to take her calls to return the lent outfits, shoes and other accessories. Akansha was quoted by SpotBoyE as saying, “Now, whenever I ask him for the outfits, he is making excuses like my bag is inside the Big Boss house, which is the biggest lie as confirmed by a concerned person from the show. It’s been two months since he is out from the house but he is neither answering my calls, nor responding to my text messages.” (sic)

And now, Arhaan Khan has reacted to allegations and has presented his side of the story whilst slamming the stylist of trying to hog the limelight. Arhaan said, “Not Akansha but Rohit Roy was my stylist. She was assisting him and as he was travelling, she was sending me clothes inside. Talking about her stuff being missing, so what exactly happened was kai kapde Bigg Boss ke ghar se hi wapas nahi aaye. Whenever I used to coordinate with Meghna from production house who used to look after all this, I was told that clothes will be sent but were never sent back.”

He went on to add, “I don’t know what made her come up with these allegations, probably the recent article on Paras has provoked her to do this and get some limelight. I don’t think there is so much stuff that one has to go and do all this.”

