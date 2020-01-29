Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz Believes What Asim Riaz Feels For Himanshi Khurana Is Affection & Not Love

Evicted contestant Himanshi Sharma recently appeared on Bigg Boss 13 to support Asim Riaz for a task. Asim was extremely happy with her return and even proposed her for marriage. For the uninitiated, Himanshi recently parted ways with her former boyfriend and Asim was eager to talk to her about his feelings. And now, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal has expressed his opinion about the entire episode of events.

Umar said, "It was kind of a shocker for me, to be honest, because Asim is the kind of guy who is very career orientated, very much into fitness and what he wants to do in life, so proposing someone for marriage was not something I was expecting. Whenever earlier we used to have a chat about marriage, he used to speak about his career. Now, it is time to do something big rather than taking care of somebody else. That's what I feel, don't know about it."

He went on to add, "I think the house has such negative vibes, people constantly trying to put you down and Himanshi was the one who was sweet to him and he used to admire her. Having said that I think Asim developed an affection for her rather than love."

Umar finally concluded by stating, "I don't think Bigg Boss is the house where you need to propose someone for marriage because it is the show. Personal life needs to be kept personal. Bigg Boss house is not the real world. The real struggle for any couple is when you are in the real world. Inside, you have no close friend or family to support. For me, if I was in Asim's place, I would have controlled the urge to propose and test our relationship once we are out. Asim had some pressure from Salman sir too because he said that because of Asim, Himanshi got separated from her fiance. So, he took it upon himself and hence maybe he took the step. But, I don't think he was responsible for that. But, it is okay he is still young."

