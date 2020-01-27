Bigg Boss 13: Vikas To Celebrate Sana's B’day; Himanshi To Make Her Relationship Official With Asim!

Vikas To Celebrate Shehnaz’s Birthday

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta mentioned in his Instagram post that he will be entering the house to celebrate Shehnaz's birthday (which is today, January 27). The producer wrote, "Happy Birthday #Khushi #shehnaazgill coming to celebrate your birthday t #biggboss13 ke ghar wapas. Once again with #sidharthshukla 😊 #asimriaz #lostsoul #Mahirasharma #Paraschabra #Artisingh will miss #Shefali ❤️ May this year be the best year till date of your life. Good Health and Happiness ❤️😊." - (sic). Apparently, Vikas will be supporting Sidharth.

Himanshi To Make Her Relationship Official With Asim!

It is also being said that Himanshi Khurana will be entering the house for Asim Riaz. Apparently, the Punjabi singer is planning to make her relationship official with Asim. It has to be recalled that Himanshi was upset with reports that blamed Asim for her and Chow's break-up. Apparently, she will be revealing the real reason for her break-up with her fiancé.

Devoleena To Support Rashami

As per Spotboye report, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the house to support Rashami Desai. Apparently, the actress has been paid a good amount for the same.

Kashmera To Enter Bigg Boss House For Arti

Kashmera Shah will be seen supporting Arti Singh. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant shared a picture and captioned, "I choose to be kind because it makes me happy but I will defend my family and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake, I am fierce and I am coming to #BigBoss13 to support my family, @artisingh5." - (sic)