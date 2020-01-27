Bigg Boss 13: Vikas To Celebrate Sana's B’day; Himanshi To Make Her Relationship Official With Asim!
Colors' most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing eyeballs since its inception. The channel extended the show after a phenomenal response. As the show is nearing its finale, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. As per the latest report, the contestants' family members and loved ones will be entering the house yet again. But this time, they will be seen playing along with the contestants. Apparently, Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh's younger brother Kunal, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, Shehnaz Gill's brother Shahbaz and Mahira Sharma's brother Akash will be entering the Bigg Boss house. It is also being said that recently evicted Shefali Jariwala will enter the house to support Paras Chhabra.
Vikas To Celebrate Shehnaz’s Birthday
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta mentioned in his Instagram post that he will be entering the house to celebrate Shehnaz's birthday (which is today, January 27). The producer wrote, "Happy Birthday #Khushi #shehnaazgill coming to celebrate your birthday t #biggboss13 ke ghar wapas. Once again with #sidharthshukla 😊 #asimriaz #lostsoul #Mahirasharma #Paraschabra #Artisingh will miss #Shefali ❤️ May this year be the best year till date of your life. Good Health and Happiness ❤️😊." - (sic). Apparently, Vikas will be supporting Sidharth.
Himanshi To Make Her Relationship Official With Asim!
It is also being said that Himanshi Khurana will be entering the house for Asim Riaz. Apparently, the Punjabi singer is planning to make her relationship official with Asim. It has to be recalled that Himanshi was upset with reports that blamed Asim for her and Chow's break-up. Apparently, she will be revealing the real reason for her break-up with her fiancé.
Devoleena To Support Rashami
As per Spotboye report, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the house to support Rashami Desai. Apparently, the actress has been paid a good amount for the same.
Kashmera To Enter Bigg Boss House For Arti
Kashmera Shah will be seen supporting Arti Singh. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant shared a picture and captioned, "I choose to be kind because it makes me happy but I will defend my family and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake, I am fierce and I am coming to #BigBoss13 to support my family, @artisingh5." - (sic)
Sabhi contestants ke close family & friends aane wale hai #BiggBoss ke ghar mein unhe support karne! Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @lostboyjourney @iamhimanshikhurana @kashmera1 @badeshashehbaz @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan
