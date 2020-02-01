BB 13: Voting Lines For Vishal Aditya Singh Close 3 Hours Before Other Contestants; Fans Furious!

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh was continuously called the weak contestant in the house. But during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan exposed his own friends - Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, who have been thinking Vishal as weakest inmate. He also surprised Rashami by revealing that she has received less votes compared to Vishal. With the weekend approaching, Vishal's fans have been trying to save him by voting for him, but shockingly, they find that the voting lines of the actor closed at 10 AM while for other nominated contestants the voting lines closed at 1 AM.

Fans are extremely furious about the same. They exposed the channel and lashed out at the makers as they felt that makers are trying to evict the actor. Take a look at a few fans' tweets!

Aap ise post kr skte ho please support #VishalAadityaSingh ye kese 3 ghante pehle vishal ki voting line close kr skte h other 3 contents ko chose or explan #VoteForVishal pic.twitter.com/QprlOgIFRj — Gayatri (@Gayatriangel2) January 30, 2020

@Princess1Khushi: EXPOSED @ColorsTV twice targeting @vishalsingh713. Task: vishal takes 15mins @bigboss says he took 33mins.The second voting lines for vishal to earlier time than other contestants. @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND. do you think we are blind and notice you targeting #vishaladityasingh.

@S1Rajput: #VishalAdityaSingh ki voting line others 3 contestant se phela closed kyu ho jayaga.

EXPOSED @ColorsTV twice targeting @vishalsingh713.



Task: vishal takes 15mins @bigboss says he took 33mins.



The second voting lines for vishal to earlier time than other contestants. @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND do you think we are blind and notice you targeting #vishaladityasingh pic.twitter.com/JwnHAf6357 — Khushi 💕Vishal FanGirl💕 (@Princess1Khushi) January 30, 2020

Pratik🇮🇳: WTF! these biased makers are trying hard to evict #VishalAdityaSingh @TheKhbri Plz vote him to evict #ArtiSingh.

@Neetu42256910: Look at how desperate #biggboss is to keep out #VishalAdityaSingh. He is closing voting lines for Vishal earlier than the other 3 contestant. Why so much bias for Vishal? What did he ever do? #bb13 #biggboss.

