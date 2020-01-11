Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Synopsis: Shocking Revelations Are Made By Contestants

In a lifetime, everyone wants their wishes to magically come true. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss gives the contestants a 'Wishing Well' task and asks them to put two wishes. While the excited contestants express their wishes, they keep anticipating what is in store for them. Soon after, Bigg Boss welcomes a special guest in the house, a real-life inspiration behind the movie 'Chhapaak', Laxmi Agarwal. The housemates welcome her with a loud cheer while she informs them that she is the one who is going to fulfill their wishes. Firstly, she grants Mahira's wish of offloading Paras, Asim and Mahira of the household chores. Secondly, she grants Shefali Jariwala's wish of seeing her nephew 'Kiyaan'.

Later, Laxmi asks each housemate has to share some of the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. She begins with sharing her own journey and how she braved the acid attack that brings tears to everyone's eyes. Aarti, Vishal, and Madhurima open up about their bitter experiences while Mahira clarifies that while everyone makes fun of her lips, she feels that she is very beautiful and proud of her looks. Paras also revealed that he used to stammer and always thought he wouldn't be able to pursue acting. Putting an end to all allegations, Paras also spoke about how some harmful products resulted in hair issues and he is not ashamed of it.

To lighten up the mood and to surprise them, Laxmi further welcomes Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey inside the house and everyone is thrilled to have them. They introduce a role reversal task and the house is divided into two teams; team A has Rashami, Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, and Asim while Team B has Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaaz, Aarti, and Shefali. They allot interesting situations that have taken place inside the house in the past and the contestants have to enact the housemates and recreate the incident. Deepika first asks Sidharth and Asim to recreate Madhruima and Mahira's lips fight. Shehnaz and Vishal act out Paras and Mahira's romance, while Rashami and Mahira do a great job at essaying Madhurima and Vishal's chappal fight. But team B's Vishal, Aarti, and Shefali steal the show when they enact Rashami and Sidharth's iconic chai fight. Deepika declares Team B as the winner and announces a reward has never seen in the history of Bigg Boss. Deepika says that the winning team will get to go outside the house for a 'joyride' along with her. Bursting into loud cheers, the winning team join Deepika and drive around in an open jeep.

Deepika now joins Salman on the stage as he gives her a warm welcome and congratulates her movie release. When asked, Deepika says that she had a wonderful time inside the house and she also calls Vikrant and Laxmi to join her. Pulling her leg joking, they ask Deepika when she will have her 'Piku'. In return, Deepika asks Salman his marriage plans. Salman expresses that he'd love to have a daughter like Laxmi and introduced a fun task in which they all will participate. Deepika and Vikrant are in one team while Laxmi and Salman in the other. They have to make a fruit salad and the audience will judge the dish. The game begins and Salman shows off his chopping skills as he cuts the fruit rapidly. Later on, Salman fulfills Laxmi's special request by singing the song 'Teri Meri' along with her leaving her delighted.

While everything seems to be happy, the sword of elimination still hangs as all the contestants are nominated this week.