Bigg Boss 13: Wrestler John Cena Shares A Picture Of Asim Riaz On Social Media, Fans Go Berserk!

John Cena seems to have extended his support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The legendary wrestler recently shared a picture of Asim on his Instagram handle, causing a social media meltdown of Asim’s fans and supporters.

Like every season, many celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants have shared their opinions and favorites in the house. But an international star like John Cena lending his support to contestant Asim Riaz is something that’s never been witnessed in the show’s history.

For the uninitiated, John Cena shares a number of pictures of celebrities, memes et all sans content or captions. He’s made it clear to his followers in his SM description to interpret the posts themselves. And this time, he’s shared a picture of Bigg Boss 13’s most popular and loved housemate Asim Riaz.

It is also being reported that the Hollywood star has also followed a few of Asim’s fan pages on Twitter, making it very clear that he’s rooting for Asim. Check out the fan reactions and comments below:

@vnair198: “The WWE Universe Star @JohnCena posted a picture of #AsimRiaz on his Instagram account with no caption as usual! This would be such a motivation to him, once he is out! He surely has won a millions of hearts! and some really idols good wishes. #AsimForTheWin #JohnCena”

@lamamir143: “#JohnCena love u @JohnCena for supporting our star boy #AsimRiaz #AsimKeAsliFans”

@tarande66906180: “ALREADY A INTERNATIONAL STAR WHEN A WWE SUPERSTAR POSTED UR PIC ND SHOWING A LOVE FR U WHAT U EARN MORE OTHER THAN THIS.ASIM U R INTERNATIONAL STAR THIS IS BCZ ALL UR HARDWORK,PATIENCE AND MIND. WE LOVE U BRO #AsimForTheWin #AsimKeAslFans #JohnCena #BB13”

@sam89691749: “Proud of asim such a huge moment that few month back no one know the boy accept few but now the whole world know him .... Respect Johncena post his pictures on his Instagram heart touching moments. @imrealasim @realumarriaz @realhimanshi #JohnCena #AsimRiazForTheWin”

