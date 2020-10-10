Bigg Boss 14: FIRST Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Schools Abhinav; Nikki Gets A Chance To Loot The Mall

Salman Schools Abhinav, Nishant & Sara

In Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen schooling freshers Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Sara Gurpal as he feels that they have forgotten that they are a part of the game and not spectators.

Salman Asks Rubina To Fight Her Battles

He tells Abhinav that he is making everyone sleep! He tells Rubina that Abhinav is either making her silent or guiding her wrongly. He asks Rubina to fight her battles and not take actor-husband Abhinav's help.

Eijaz Khan’s Secret

In the promo, Salman shows Eijaz Khan discussing a secret with Sidharth Shukla. Apparently, Eijaz will be seen discussing his love life and when Salman asks about the same, he tells him that the relationship was of many years and after that, he has been unable to build that trust in anyone or in love itself.

Nikki Gets A Chance To Loot The Mall

Nikki gets a chance to get things from mall, but she has only two minutes. As per the promo, the actress loots the mall, and Salman teases her that whoever becomes her boyfriend in the house, not to go to mall with her as she will not only empty the mall, but also the boy's pocket (money).

Will There Be Any Elimination?

In the promo, Salman is seen telling, "Scene paltega, aur aaj ek yaha se kaltega. Your time is over!" It will be interesting to know if there will be any elimination this week or not. Since voting lines are closed, and also it is just the first week, we assume that there will be no elimination.