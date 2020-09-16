Bigg Boss 14: 4 YouTubers including CarryMinati & Kanchana 3's Nikki Tamboli To Enter The House!

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens soon. Although the makers have kept the contestants list under wraps, there are many speculations regarding the list. Recently, it was said that the contestants are already put under quarantine till the time they enter the house i.e., on October 3, 2020. The reports also suggested that four YouTubers are also included in the list of contestants who are put up in a hotel in Mumbai, as they had to travel from Delhi for the show. As per India Today report, one social media influencer is CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar.

The report also suggested that the 21-year-old Faridabad based YouTube content creator is already in Mumbai and is quarantined in a hotel and will join Bigg Boss 14 after 14 days.

For the uninitiated, CarryMinati is popular for doing quirky videos. On his YouTube channel, he shares commentaries and reactions to anything that trends on social media. He is also a rapper.

It is also being said that South actress, Nikki Tamboli, who was seen in Kanchana 3, has also been approached for the show. Reportedly, she has officially signed all the contracts.

As per reports, the confirmed list of contestants are, Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Sneha Ullal, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Jaan Shanu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Neha Sharma and Pavitra Punia.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and other popular ex-Bigg Boss contestants might enter the house as special guests.

Salman Khan will begin shooting for the premiere episode on October 1, while the show will be aired on October 3.

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Confirms Being Approached For Bigg Boss; Reveals Why He Rejected It!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Is Sidharth Shukla Co-Hosting The Show With Salman Khan? Here's What We Know!