Bigg Boss 14: After Salman Khan’s Jokes, Disha Parmar Replies To Rahul Vaidya’s Marriage Proposal

More than a week ago, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya proposed to actor Disha Parmar for marriage on her birthday. The singer took out a ring and went down on his one knee on national television whilst wearing a white T-shirt with “Marry me?” written on it.

Rahul had said, “Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki ho. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha hai mujhe itna waqt kyun laga tumhe yeh kehne ke liye (Disha, I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world. I don’t know why it took me so long to tell you this). Will you marry me?” And ever since he made the grand gesture, Rahul has been waiting for her reply but in vain.

And the topic resurfaced once again in Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The MPL caller of the week asked about Disha’s response to Rahul’s proposal. Rahul also asked host Salman Khan if Disha has sent over any response. Salman decided to pull Rahul’s leg and told him that the audience was not interested in Disha’s response. He then went on to urge Disha to take as much time as possible, in responding to the marriage proposal. This made everyone laugh out loud.

And on Saturday night, after the episode went on air, Disha replied to Rahul’s proposal. In a clear response to Salman’s jokes, the Pyaar ka Dard Hai fame actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Maine apna jawab bhej diya hai (I have sent my response).”

मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है .. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

