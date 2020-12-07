Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Gauahar, Devoleena, Kamya & Others Shocked & Disappointed With Rahul Vaidya's Exit

The latest weekend ka vaar episode left everyone in shock as Rahul Vaidya, one of the most deserving finalists, walked out of Bigg Boss 14 saying he was homesick and that he doesn't have any friend in the house, before even Salman Khan announced the second eviction. This not only left the host disappointed, even his fans and several celebrities who are following the show expressed shock. Take a look at a few tweets!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, "Very sad eviction...dissappointed. #RV you were strong enough to be in top 2 but this is sad..sad sad sad. #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @rahulvaidya23 not done bro..." Aly Goni wrote, "Rahul yaaar nahi yaaar bhai nahi 💔."

Shefali Bagga tweeted, "Yaat ye ajeeb scene hai .. why is no one stopping him .. na toh #SalmanKhan sir , na hi baki contestants.. hum logo ne bhi bohot baar bola hai nikalne ko lekin @BiggBoss ne kabhi aise jaane nahi dia.. toh #RahulVaidya kyu ... #biggboss14."

Kamya Panjabi tweeted, "Never happened in the history of #BiggBoss contestants are walking out of the show that too stronger ones, I can imagine what mental trauma they would have gone through to take such a drastic step! Dear @rahulvaidya23 tumne bhi trophy plate meh sajaa ke de di #bb14 @ColorsTV."

Gauahar Khan replied to Kamya's tweet, "What ?? Why did he walk out ????"

Somi Khan wrote, "Whatever #RahulVaidya said is straight form his heart,he was very emotional at that moment he is one of the contestant who made this season interesting & worth watching & he got the highest votes amongst d nominated contestants should've been the finalist💔 RAHUL VAIDYA MATTERS."

Many fans were disappointed with Rahul's voluntary exit and trended #NoRahulNoBB14 on Twitter.

