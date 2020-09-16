Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni & Neha Sharma NOT Doing The Show; Shehnaaz Gill Denies Being Invited!

Neha Sharma NOT Doing Bigg Boss 14

Neha tweeted, "Please take this as a confirmation,I'm not a part of big boss14." She also shared a snapshot of news report and captioned, "For the nth time time I'm not part of big boss 14..stop spreading fake news 🙏🏻."

Aly Goni Opt Out Of The Show

As per Spotboye report, Aly Goni, who was apparently finalised for the show, has opted out of it. A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Aly was not only approached to be part of the show but a heavy amount was offered to him to be in the game. But he is not entering the show as he is doing a web film under a big banner and currently wants to focus on it completely."

Paras-Mahira In Talks With Makers!

Recently, there were reports that Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will enter the house as special guests. As per the latest report, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will also enter the house as special guests!

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Bigg Boss 14 will see former contestants coming in support of this season contestants and to participate in a task. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma are also in talks for the same. The former contestants will enter the house at different moments and weeks and will be spread out efficiently to ensure the necessary buzz is there."

Shehnaaz Gill Denies Being Invited For The Show!

However, Shehnaaz Gill has denied being invited for the show. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Bakwas, mujhe koi invitation nahi aaya hai. Our season was such a hit, it would be interesting to see what the participants do and how they fare this year. But to answer your question in a clear manner, I am not going to Bigg Boss 14."