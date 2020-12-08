Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Might RE-ENTER With Rakhi Sawant?

Bigg Boss 14 has become unpredictable! Recently, the makers announced finale week and while Aly Goni sacrificed his place for his best friend Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya voluntarily exited the house and Nikki Tamboli was eliminated. There were also reports that Aly Goni might re-enter the house! Fans were also upset with Nikki and Rahul's exit. As per reports, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Indian Idol 1's second runner-up and Kanchana 3 actress might re-enter the house.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Aly Goni will be re-entering the show on December 9 and will again fight for the trophy with challengers and renaming contestants. His exit was planned to get a big twist as makers had planned the extension beforehand."

Also, about Rahul's re-entry, a source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Rahul is currently staying at a hotel under observation of the makers. The singer is soon going to make a comeback in the show. After Aly Goni, it will be Rahul Vaidya who will be making an entry in the show."

It is also being said that Nikki Tamboli might re-enter with Rakhi Sawant. For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant was supposed to enter the house along with other challengers of Vikas Gupta- Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, but she couldn't as per Bigg Boss rules.

Apparently, she was shooting for the film in Lucknow and underwent COVID-19 test. Fortunately, she tested negative and is locked in a hotel room following Bigg Boss rules of being quarantined before entering the house. Apparently, she might finish her quarantine soon and enter the house along with Nikki, who was eliminated recently.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But you never know, it is Bigg Boss and makers can bring in unexpected twist as the tagline this time reads, "Ab scene paltega."

