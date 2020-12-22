Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s Sister Ilham Goni Has THIS To Say About Her Brother’s Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin

Ilham Goni On Aly & Jasmin’s Relationship

In an interview with Bombay Times, Ilham Goni Tak expressed her happiness over their relationship. She said, "People have always been interested in Aly and Jasmin's relationship. All these speculations don't really matter, because we know they are just friends right now. If they have decided to come out, talk about it and want to take it further, it's their choice. It's a serious matter. I am happy that they are taking it seriously and have decided to talk about it after they come out of the house."

Ilham Reacts To The Rumours About Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin’s Relationship

Ever since Aly Goni entered the house to support Jasmin Bhasin, netizens have been trolling them for faking their relationship in Bigg Boss 14. Reacting to such rumours, Ilham said, "I am fine with people connecting dots, as everyone is entitled to an opinion. People love to talk about others and they are doing it with Aly and Jasmin, too. However, I choose to not react to these rumours."

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin’s Marriage Plans

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin that it's better to tie the knot with his best friend (Jasmin) than going out and searching for a life partner for him. He finds her to be the perfect match for him. On this statement, Jasmin starts giggling and asks him if he loves her or not. Aly replies, "Of course I do."

Rakhi Sawant On Their Relationship

Rakhi Sawant strikes a conversation and asked the duo about their families' approval. They both said that they would approve their relationship, and if their parents don't allow, they won't go against them. Aly Goni also added that if Jasmin's parents don't accept their relationship, he will get married to someone else so that she starts hating him. On this statement, Jasmin starts crying and Aly tries to console her. On the other hand, Rakhi sings ‘Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta Yahan Pyaar Zindagi Mein'.