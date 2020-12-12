Bigg Boss 14: Aly, Nikki, Rakhi Enter The House, Abhinav Learns About Kavita's Allegations

Things took an interesting turn at the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 11, with Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli re-entry. Aly and Nikki, who were eliminated from the show, re-entered the Bigg Boss house along with 'challenger' Rakhi Sawant. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta revealed Abhinav Shukla about Kavita Kaushik's allegations against him.

The episode began with the Bigg Boss 14 contestants waking up to 'Toofan Laya' song. Eijaz Khan, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, and Manu Punjabi were seen discussing breaking their group. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant entered the house with a big box and greets the contestants. Nikki Tamboli comes out of the big box, to everyone's surprise. Later, Aly Goni too enters the house and is seen in the confession room.

Jasmin Bhasin, who entered the confession room, was elated to meet Aly and shed tears, The couple got emotional and shared a hug. Aly later met the other contestants, and Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla get extremely happy meeting him. Later, he is seen revealing to Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav, that Kashmera is actually using them.

Aly Goni also revealed to the trio that he was irritated to see Eijaz Khan's flipping attitude, and reveals that he bitches about them. He advised Jasmin to not talk about their tiff with Rubina-Abhinav, in front of others. Aly also asked Jasmin why she is calling Vikas a friend despite their issues, and she was seen explaining her points.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta was seen revealing to Abhinav Shukla about Kavita Kaushik's allegations against him. He told Abhinav that Kavita's husband Ronit has claimed that he is an alcoholic, and used to send dirty messages to her. Abhinav was later seen explaining everything Vikas informed him to his wife, Rubina. The actress, who is extremely irked with Kavita and her husband's allegations, was seen pledging that she is not going to spare them.

Rubina also assured Abhinav that she completely trusts him. The couple later asked Aly Goni why he didn't reveal the allegations to them, to which he replied that he didn't want to create tension for them. He also assured them that Kavita's husband Ronit has spoiled his own image with his allegations against Abhinav. The couple was seen discussing the same with Nikki Tamboli, later.

