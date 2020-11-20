Bigg Boss 14: Aly's Sister On Jasmin's Friendship With Rubina Being Affected By Her Brother's Entry

Aly Goni nominating Rubina Dilaik for this week’s eviction had not gone down too well with the actress' fans. It must be noted that a lot of fans have also accused Aly of causing a rift between Jasmin and Rubina’s friendship.

And now, Aly's sister Ilham Goni has shared her opinion about the same and said that she feels there is nothing like that. Ilham believes that Jasmin is just coming into her own now and is playing the game with Aly. She also pointed out the fact that the game is ever-evolving and hence one should not jump to any conclusion.

Ilham was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "When it comes to bonding, we have to understand that this is a game show and we have to see it as a game only. People are getting angry that they don’t see Rubina and Jasmin together a lot ever since Aly entered but they need to understand, the game is ever-evolving. What the game was earlier, people saw Abhinav, Rubina, and Jasmin together because obviously, Jasmin did not know anyone so much there, yes Rubina and Abhinav supported her but I don’t see Jasmin is doing anything wrong to them.”

She went on to add, "Jasmin was quiet earlier. Right now the only difference is that Aly and Jasmin are playing their own game. But Jasmin recently even made it clear that both of them have their own circles, they are not interfering in each other’s game. When it comes to Rubina and Abhinav, I don’t see Jasmin betraying them. She has always kept her stand strongly. Obviously, people will see it differently. But I don’t see it like that. there is nothing wrong in taking a stand for yourself."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Call Jasmin Bhasin 'Best Naagin Of The Year' For Betraying Rubina Dilaik

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Shades Jasmin Bhasin For Turning Against Rubina Dilaik Post Aly Goni’s Entry