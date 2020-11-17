BB 14: Ankita Bhargava Calls Shardul's Eviction Unfair & Illogical; Actor Calls Himself Mr India

Recently, Shardul Pandit got eliminated from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 as he got lesser votes than Rubina Dilaik. Along with many viewers, Ankita Bhargava called his eviction unfair. The actress took to social media to express her opinion about the actor's eviction.

Ankita shared a picture on her Instagram handle of the actor and captioned it as, "Bigg Boss nahi to kya??? Bigg Boss ka dil to jeet hi liya! Proud," and wrote, "YES This eviction was Unfair & quite illogical! But this game sometimes has no set rules ! U might have taken away his screen time but u cant take away the fact that... @shardulpandit11 Bigg Boss ka DIL JEET KE AAYA HAI. LOOK AHEAD COS THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT... Nayi Kahani shuru." Many of them agreed with the actress' tweet.

Shardul replied to Ankita by tweeting, "Tu thi tu hai tu rahegi mai tera hi nahi ab India ka #Mrindiashardul banega jo bhale hi na Dikhega par sabke dil mai rahega aur dil jeetega ye vada hai mera sabka #Mrindiashardul."

The actor also tweeted, "Thanku for the love @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV Dikhai nahi diya mehsoos hua, India ke sabse bade Show par sabse bade star ke dil ko chua..zyada keh nahi sakta aaj shardul MRINDIA ban gaya #mrindiashardul."

He further wrote, "Hey guys thanku for all the tweets and messages have never received so much love thanku all. Let's do a twitter q & a. It's gonna be my first so not sure how it's done. Use #shardulogy and send me your questions and I shall try and answer as many as I can."

Meanwhile, a user tweeted, "A big fan of you @shardulpandit11 , you're an example of purest and humble being. Inspite of being surrounded by such hypocrites you outshined like a real jewel. Lots of love to you !!!" The actor replied, "That means a lot #mrindiashardul."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Jaan And Rahul Get Into A Jugalbandi; Shardul Pandit Gets Eliminated

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 November 16 Highlights: Kavita Gets Into Heated Argument With Aly Goni And Jaan