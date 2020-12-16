Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Threatens To Harm Rubina Dilaik After She Calls Her A Duck; Watch New Promo

BB Duck Park Task

Now, since Manu Punjabi's captaincy is over, Bigg Boss arranged a new task to choose the contenders for the next captaincy task. In the task, contenders will be divided into teams and pitted against one another for three rounds. Like ducks, contestants will have to pick food from the ground, and whichever contestant collects the maximum amount of food will win the round. Rubina Dilaik will be the sanchalak of the task.

Rubina Dilaik Calls Arshi Khan A ‘Duck’

In the latest promo, Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan can be seen getting into a heated argument. Rubina pokes Arshi and indirectly calls her a ‘duck'. The actress' remarks irked Arshi and she confronts her. Rubina denies doing so and tells Arshi that she has a filthy mind.

Arshi Khan Threatens To Harm Rubina Dilaik

During the argument, Arshi Khan slams Rubina for body-shaming her and warns that she is fighting with the wrong person. Arshi says, "If you speak ill about me, you will get it back in the same way." The controversial diva also said that she will harm her physically if she doesn't stop. "Last warning, yahin me marke jaaungi main (I will hit her and go out)," said Arshi Khan.

Rakhi Sawant & Aly Goni’s Comments On Arshi’s Weight

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni had also commented on Arshi Khan's weight. When Arshi Khan was taking food from the kitchen, Aly Goni told her, "Khao aur wazan badhao. (Eat and put on weight)." However, when she confronted him about the same, the actor claimed that he said, "Khao aur apni dimag ke wazan badhao (Eat and increase your brain's size)." Apart from Aly, Rakhi had earlier stated that Arshi should replace her hips as she wears nighties to hide her weight. She also compared Arshi's hips to a sofa.