Bigg Boss 14: Arti Singh Bashes Nikki Tamboli For Age-Shaming Kashmera Shah & Eijaz Khan; Read Statements

Arti Singh Slams Nikki Tamboli For Commenting On Kashmera & Eijaz’s Age

While giving her statement to Times of India, Arti Singh said, "Nikki's comment on Kashmera's age was in bad taste. First, the inmates targeted Eijaz Khan for his age and now Kash. What are these people resorting to? Pehle Eijaz aur Kashmera jitna kaam toh karo, achieve toh karo (First work like Eijaz and Kashmera, and achieve something like them). Even if you achieve success in life, you can't comment on anyone's age."

Arti Singh’s Advice To Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli has come under the scanner of viewers for uttering slangs while talking about the housemates. During the arguments, the actress often loses her control over the language and speaks derogatory words against many people inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Talking about that, Arti Singh has given a piece of advice to Nikki by saying, "Bigg Boss' is all about revealing your true personality. Aap kitna real ho aur logo ke saath connect karte ho. Blabbering karne ko meri nazar mein game nahi kehte (the show is all about how real are you and how you connect with people. I don't consider blabbering a strategy of the game), especially when you are not dignified and respectful towards others. Kash even tried to make her understand that commenting on anyone's age isn't right."

When Kashmera Threatened To Harm Nikki

For the unversed, when Kashmera Shah was talking about Nikki Tamboli's closeness to Manu Punjabi, the Kanchana 3 actress got angry and argued with her. She even called Kashmera ‘desperate' and age-shamed her. Reacting to her comments, Kashmera threatened Nikki and said that she would break her face and go out.

Rakhi Sawant Comments On Nikki Tamboli

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, viewers got to see Rakhi Sawant's angry avatar. The controversial diva has taken a dig at Nikki Tamboli and used some derogatory words for her. She even accused the actress of trying to break her friendship with Rahul Mahajan.