      Bigg Boss 14 Auditions For Commoners To Begin Soon; Theme REVEALED!

      The biggest controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 ended recently. Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner and Asim Riaz was declared the runner-up. Although the show is over, fans have not gotten over it yet! Even now the contestants are trending on social media. The show was a huge success and gained good TRPs, all thanks to the contestant and the concept. Also, Season 13 had many wild card entries and was the longest season. As the viewers are aware, the show was ruled by celebrities and had no commoners. Now, the reports of Season 14 are doing the rounds on social media. It is being said that this time, the makers will open the doors for commoners!

      As per the reports on social media, the auditions for commoners will begin from May 2020. Apparently, the Season 14's house will be transformed into a jungle (theme). It is also being said that there will be four-five commoners and the rest of them will be celebrities.

      MrKhabri_Official shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "2020 Bigg Boss Season 14 audition for common people begin from May month on wards." Mr Khabri handle also shared, "Bigg Boss 14 house design will be jungle this time like Bigg Boss 13 was museum designed." -(sic)

      It is also being said that a meeting was held through video call and the Bigg Boss team will soon approach celebrities for the show. While few of them found these reports exciting, many didn't want the commoners to enter the house.

      Which celebrity do you want to watch in the upcoming season? Do you want the makers to rope in commoners? Hit the comment box to share your views.

