Bigg Boss 14's BIG Twist! Finale Might Be Held On THIS Date!

Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stone unturned to grab audience's attention. From introducing Toofani Seniors to now VIP guests, makers have been introducing new twists to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Recently, host Salman Khan announced finale week and revealed only four contestants will be moving ahead. Just when we thought the show might get over soon, makers introduced new entries in the form of VIP guests, wherein Vikas Gupta's six challengers- Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Panjabi, Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant. As we expected, the makers are up for some BIG twist!

As per Spotboye report, this season, although it has grabbed decent ratings, the makers have decided to extend it! Yes, you read it right! As per the report, the controversial reality show's tentative finale date is February 21, 2020.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Makers have decided to extend the ongoing season for more one and a half months. The show, which was supposed to end in January first week, will now end in February. The tentative finale date for now is February 21."

It has to be recalled that after Salman announced finale week, Aly Goni sacrificed his place for his close friend Jasmin Bhasin and got eliminated in the mid-week eviction, later Nikki Tamboli was eliminated and Rahul Vaidya voluntarily exited the show. Fans were upset with the contestants' exit as they felt they were strong contestants. However, a few reports suggested that all the three contestants might re-enter the show. Now, it is being said that, along with these ex-contestants, other celebrities will be entering the house!

The source further added, "Along with these popular ex-contestants, other celebs from this season will also re-enter the show. Along with that they are also in the mood to rope in a few more interesting personalities to take the show ahead. Casting calls are being made."

