Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss Announces Nomination Task With A Twist; SURPRISE Eviction To Happen Today!

Nikki Tamboli Gets Special Power

Hina Khan gives power to Nikki Tamboli to choose which housemate should get what with reasons. Nikki decides to give Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkhani three, two and one items respectively.

Housemates Irked With Nikki

This irks the housemates especially Pavitra and Rahul Vaidya, who get into an argument with Nikki. Rahul goes on to say, "Aap ki marzi chal rahi hai, chalo aap. Aaj bandook aapke haat mein hai, kal hamere paas hoga," Nikki replies, "Mein nai darti kisi ki bi bandook se."

Bigg Boss Announces Nomination Task

On the other hand, Bigg Boss announces nomination task, wherein the contestants have to hit the pot saying a name of the contestant, whom they are nominating with a reason.

Bigg Boss Announces A Twist In Nomination Task

After the contestants nominated their fellow mates, Bigg Boss announces a twist in the nomination. He gives the power to the ‘Toofani Seniors' to name a contestant from the nominated contestants, who will get evicted today itself. This twist surprises both seniors and freshers.

Seniors Decide The Contestant Who Will Be EVICTED Tonight!

Sidharth announces the name of the contestant that they as seniors have decided will be evicted from the house today with a heavy heart. Bigg Boss asks the contestant to leave the house, while the housemates bid him/her goodbye.

