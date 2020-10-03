Bigg Boss 14 CONFIRMED Contestants List: Eijaz Khan, Rubina, Abhinav & Others To Enter Salman's Show

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen in Colors TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will be a part of the show along with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, who was last seen in Colors' show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. It is being said that they are getting a whopping amount for the show.

Nikki Tamboli

South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli will also be a part of the show. She is seen in films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam. She is rumoured to be dating Mumbai's famous DJ Rohit Gida.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan, who became popular with the show Kkavyanjali and was last seen in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, will be seen in the controversial reality show. The makers had recently unveiled a promo which apparently featured him. Although his face was not revealed, many of them guessed the uber-cool mystery man to be Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia became a household name with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The actress was seen in shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Love U Zindagi, Naagin 3 and Baalveer Returns.

Radhe Maa

The makers surprised the viewers by unveiling a promo, which had a controversial godwoman. Although the face was not revealed, many of them guessed it to be Radhe Maa. It is being said that she is the highest-paid contestant in the show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Of course, Jaan Kumar Sanu, whom Salman Khan introduced as the first contestant of the show. Jaan Kumar Sanu is singer Kumar Sanu. Jaan is a trained classical singer Jaan sang the popular song Bum Bum Boley from the film Taare Zameen Par.

Other Contestants

Other contestants who will be a part of the show are singer Rahul Vaidya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Nishant Singh Malkhani, Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin, Punjabi Singer-actress Sara Gurpal, Ace of Space's Shehzad Deol and Kuldeepak actor Shardul Pandit.