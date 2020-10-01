Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List: Eijaz Khan, Nikki, Rubina, Abhinav & Others To Enter Salman's Show

    For Quick Alerts
      The much-awaited controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens tomorrow (October 3, 2020) at 9 pm. Salman Khan will be hosting the show and ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house to spice up the show. Although many names are doing the rounds regarding the participation, here are a few contestants who are finalised for the show. Take a look at the contestants who will reportedly be participating in the show.

      Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla

      Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla

      Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen in Colors TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will be a part of the show along with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, who was last seen in Colors' show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. It is being said that they are getting a whopping amount for the show.

      Nikki Tamboli

      Nikki Tamboli

      South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli will also be a part of the show. She is seen in films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam. She is rumoured to be dating Mumbai's famous DJ Rohit Gida.

      Eijaz Khan

      Eijaz Khan

      Eijaz Khan, who became popular with the show Kkavyanjali and was last seen in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, will be seen in the controversial reality show. The makers had recently unveiled a promo which apparently featured him. Although his face was not revealed, many of them guessed the uber-cool mystery man to be Eijaz Khan.

      Pavitra Punia

      Pavitra Punia

      Pavitra Punia became a household name with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The actress was seen in shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Love U Zindagi, Naagin 3 and Baalveer Returns.

      Radhe Maa

      Radhe Maa

      The makers surprised the viewers by unveiling a promo, which had a controversial godwoman. Although the face was not revealed, many of them guessed it to be Radhe Maa. It is being said that she is the highest-paid contestant in the show.

      Jaan Kumar Sanu

      Jaan Kumar Sanu

      Of course, Jaan Kumar Sanu, whom Salman Khan introduced as the first contestant of the show. Jaan Kumar Sanu is singer Kumar Sanu. Jaan is a trained classical singer Jaan sang the popular song Bum Bum Boley from the film Taare Zameen Par.

      Other Contestants

      Other Contestants

      Other contestants who will be a part of the show are singer Rahul Vaidya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Nishant Singh Malkhani, Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin, Punjabi Singer-actress Sara Gurpal and Kuldeepak actor Shardul Pandit.

      Story first published: Friday, October 2, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
      X