Bigg Boss 14 Contestants' Salaries: Rubina Is The Highest-Paid; Here’s How Much Others Are Getting

Rubina Dilaik & Jasmin Bhasin

Rubina Dilak and Jasmin Bhasin are popular television actresses. While Rubina was last seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Jasmin Bhasin was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. As per the report, Rubina is the highest-paid followed by Jasmin and they are being paid Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 Lakh, respectively.

Sara Gurpal & Shehzad Deol

While Sara Gurpal, who was eliminated in the first week, was third highest-paid according to the report, the recently eliminated contestant Shehzad Deol was the least-paid contestant. The duo apparently got Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50K, respectively.

Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla & Nishant Sigh Malkani

While Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey actor Eijaz Khan is apparently getting Rs 1.8 lakh, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka's Abhinav Shukla and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Nishant Singh Malkhani are being paid Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

Nikki Tamboli & Pavitra Punia

South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli, who is creating noise in the Bigg Boss 14 house is being paid Rs 1.2 lakh. On the other hand, the controversial actress Pavitra Punia is getting Rs 1.5 lakh.

Jaan Kumar Sanu & Rahul Vaidya

Apparently, the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, Jaan Kumar Sanu is being paid Rs 80K. On the other hand, fans' favourite singer Rahul Vaidya is getting Rs 1 lakh.

Sidharth, Hina & Gauahar’s Pay

The seniors are getting huge amount for their two-week stint. While Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is being paid a huge amount of Rs 32 lakh, Bigg Boss 11's first runner-up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan are getting Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.