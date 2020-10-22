Bigg Boss 14 Contestants' Salaries: Rubina Is The Highest-Paid; Here’s How Much Others Are Getting
After the success of Bigg Boss 13, the expectations for Bigg Boss 14 were high. The makers left no stone unturned and created a huge buzz about the show by roping in popular celebrities from the entertainment industry. Like every season, this season too, the celebrities were brought on board by luring them with huge amounts.
According to The Khabri's report, Rubina Dilaik is the highest-paid contestant followed by Dil Se Dil Tak's Jasmin Bhasin. Read on to know how much Bigg Boss 14 contestants are getting paid per week!
Rubina Dilaik & Jasmin Bhasin
Rubina Dilak and Jasmin Bhasin are popular television actresses. While Rubina was last seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Jasmin Bhasin was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. As per the report, Rubina is the highest-paid followed by Jasmin and they are being paid Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 Lakh, respectively.
Sara Gurpal & Shehzad Deol
While Sara Gurpal, who was eliminated in the first week, was third highest-paid according to the report, the recently eliminated contestant Shehzad Deol was the least-paid contestant. The duo apparently got Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50K, respectively.
Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla & Nishant Sigh Malkani
While Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey actor Eijaz Khan is apparently getting Rs 1.8 lakh, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka's Abhinav Shukla and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Nishant Singh Malkhani are being paid Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.
Nikki Tamboli & Pavitra Punia
South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli, who is creating noise in the Bigg Boss 14 house is being paid Rs 1.2 lakh. On the other hand, the controversial actress Pavitra Punia is getting Rs 1.5 lakh.
Jaan Kumar Sanu & Rahul Vaidya
Apparently, the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, Jaan Kumar Sanu is being paid Rs 80K. On the other hand, fans' favourite singer Rahul Vaidya is getting Rs 1 lakh.
Sidharth, Hina & Gauahar’s Pay
The seniors are getting huge amount for their two-week stint. While Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is being paid a huge amount of Rs 32 lakh, Bigg Boss 11's first runner-up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan are getting Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.
