Bigg Boss 14: Contestants Will Get To Enjoy All Pre-Lockdown Luxuries; Can Go For Shopping & More!

Contestants To Enjoy All Pre-Lockdown Luxuries!

As per the IE report, this time, the contestants will get to enjoy all the pre-lockdown luxuries like shopping, going out for a movie, enjoying spa and more!

The Bigg Boss 14 House Will Have A Mall, Mini-Theatre & More!

Apparently, the makers have planned to have a mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house. The contestants, who will win the luxury task, will get a chance to enjoy these luxuries!

This Is A Befitting Reply To 2020!

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020."

'Ab Scene Paltega'

If you have noticed, in the promos, the host Salman Khan is seen saying, 'Ab scene paltega'. Also, a recent statement by Colors TV, released alongside a picture of Salman, in which he was seen mopping the floor, said, "Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar, as life is about to change with Bigg Boss's power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue."