Bigg Boss 14: Contestants Won't Get Paid Weekly? Policies & Contract Change Due To COVID-19!

The makers of Bigg Boss will soon be back with the fresh season. Of late Bigg Boss 14 has been creating a lot of buzz, regarding contestant selection, theme and concept. Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan will return as the host and the show will begin from September. Also, many celebrities have been approached for the show. As per the latest report, the contract and policies have been changed due to COVID-19.

As per Pinkvilla report, the contestants, like other seasons, will not be paid on weekly basis. They will be signing on a pre-decided budget. Also, it is being said that the show will have five popular faces with the lesser-known ones.

We had earlier revealed that the makers apparently will not be considering celebrities who have international travel history. As per the portal's report, contestants with good immunity will only be considered for the show.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "While every year contestants get paid weekly, this season contestants will be signed on a pre-decided budget and won't be paid weekly. Due to the financial crunch, the show will have 5 popular faces with the lesser-known ones."

The source further added, "Given the high amount of uncertainty involved, if in any situation the reality show is stalled in between, the production won't pay for the episodes which didn't happen. A contestant can be eliminated basis of their hygiene, and their temperatures will be checked on a daily basis. If a contestant falls ill, he will be disqualified, but the show won't pay them. Contestants with good immunity will only be taken."

