Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Highlights: Rubina Dilaik Puts Her Foot Down, Takes Stand Against Nikki Tamboli

Day 13 of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Nikki Tamboli getting on the nerves of both seniors and freshers in the house. Nikki announces that she won’t cut vegetables as she believes she privileges as the confirmed contestant. Rubina Dilaik gets irked by Nikki’s tantrums and the two get into a heated argument. Senior Hina Khan takes Nikki to the side and tries explaining to her that duties have to be done by everybody. Hina then talks to Rubina and Abhinav Shukla about the situation but Rubina puts her foot down and refuses to entertain Tamboli's demands.

In the meantime, Rubina and Eijaz Khan also get into a fight over an exchange of favours with regards to the kitchen duties. Eijaz tries to talk to Rubina but she refuses and walks away. Pavitra Punia is seen discussing how stupid both sides are with Hina.

Soon Bigg Boss informs the housemates that they are being given a task to procure all their personal belongings from the BB mall. In each round, two housemates will be pitted against each other. But he adds a twist and states that the winner of the round will get his or her belongings but the items belonging to the loser would be sent back.

Pavitra and Rubina are sent in the first round. They both need to collect as many plastic balls as possible in the given bag and protect it from the opponents' attack until the buzzer goes off. After collecting the balls in their respective bags, Rubina is seen instigating Pavitra. This is followed by Pavitra stealing from Rubina's fallen bag in the pool. They get into an intense physical tussle resulting in both their bags getting ripped apart by one another. Pavitra wins the round.

The second round has Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya go up against each other. Eijaz wins the task and gets all his belongings including a picture frame of his beloved pets.

The third and final round of the task for the day takes place between Nishant Malkhani and Shehzad Deol. The duo has never gotten along in the house and the same gets carried forward in the game. They fight with words and get into physical tussles. But eventually, Nishant wins the task with a small margin. Soon, Bigg Boss announces that the task is being halted due to the rain.

