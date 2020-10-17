Bigg Boss 14 Day 14 Highlights: Seniors Get Into A Huge Fight Over Jasmin Bhasin & Nikki's Task

On day 14 of Bigg Boss 14, seniors Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are seen telling Nikki Tamboli that she needs to make sure her substitute does her duties. Gauhar reminds Rahul Vaidya that its 12.30 and he hasn’t done the chopping for breakfast. She then warns the entire house that she will lock the kitchen if this behaviour continues.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that yesterday’s task will commence with Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu going up against each other. For the unversed, the ongoing game is an opportunity provided by Bigg Boss for the contestants to procure all their personal belongings. Abhinav wins the round as Rubina Dilaik is excited to wear his t-shirts as she lost her round yesterday.

The next and final takedown is announced between Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. However, Bigg Boss reminds Nikki that as the first confirmed contestant, she already has access to her items. But Nikki decides to take part in the task to show her competitive spirit.

The game goes haywire from the word go. Nikki rips into Jasmin’s basket and Jasmin does the same in return to Nikki. The duo wrestle each other for an extended period and things get heated and as both of them refuse to budge.

But all hell breaks loose when the buzzer goes off and Nikki possesses an extra ball but Jasmin has both the baskets. The senior trio as sanchalaks – Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla disagree over the winner of the task. The discussion and confusion snowball into a huge fight with Hina and Gauahar siding with Jasmin while Sid feels that Nikki should be declared as the winner. He later settles to the game being declared as a draw but is outvoted by Hina-Gauhar in number. Jasmin is declared as the winner and she receives her belongings.

This is immediately followed by Sidharth losing his cool over Rubina’s comment and the words 'women power’ she used while congratulating Jasmin. The drama drags along while Jasmin, Hina and Gauahar try calming Sid down. Finally, the day concludes with the Tresemme Style Icon task that’s won by Pavitra Punia.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Highlights: Rubina Dilaik Puts Her Foot Down, Takes Stand Against Nikki Tamboli

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Sidharth & Jasmin Get Candid And Share Hilarious Stories From Their Childhood