Bigg Boss 14 December 14 Highlights: Vikas Gupta Gets Eliminated After Pushing Arshi Khan Into The Pool

The December 14 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta fighting

in the kitchen while doing their breakfast duty. Vikas is constantly being warned by Bigg Boss for talking in English. Nikki Tamboli is seen saying that the duo is fighting for footage. Almost all housemates including captain Manu Panjabi tell Arshi that the parathas haven’t been cooked properly. She gets upset.

Later in the evening, Arshi comes again in the garden area to annoy Vikas Gupta while he was sleeping on the bean bag. She crashes next him and tells Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla that Vikas is upset for being snubbed in Weekend Ka Vaar. She adds that he has no respect. This makes Abhinav laugh and he is also seen makes fun of Vikas.

Arshi continues her poking and taunting. Vikas says she is disrespecting her family and folks with her bad behaviour. This irks Arshi and she tells Vikas that is disrespectful about his family and his mom. Arshi accuses him of dragging her parents in between while Vikas Gupta tells Arshi that she does not know English. An upset Vikas adds that she has crossed all limits for a mere show. Soon, everyone gathers around Arshi and Vikas as they get physical.

Arshi alleges that he has hurt her. On the other hand, Vikas tells Jasmin that she wants to drag my family matters on national TV. Nikki points out that Arshi cannot handle it if Vikas gets on her. Bigg Boss warns Arshi to wear her mic while captain Manu is also seen against her. This is followed by Arshi saying that she wants to quit the show as Vikas has pushed her. She continues to badger Vikas and says that she will raise questions about his family. At this point, Vikas comes in and pushes Arshi into the pool and says he will not spare her.

Eijaz Khan and Manu tell Vikas that he is wrong while Kashmera is seen understanding that he got provoked. Arshi starts crying. Abhinav tries to calm Vikas down and Vikas tells Rubina Dilaik that he has struggled a lot and possesses a lot of patience but people fail to see his struggle. Vikas opens up about his life and reveals that he has nobody and is alone right now. He adds that the last two and a half years he has endured a lot. Vikas also says that when he came out publicly, no one came out in his support. Aly Goni tries to console him.

Bigg Boss ousts Vikas Gupta by saying that he was wrong. BB adds that provocation shouldn’t be used as a strategy. Vikas is asked to leave the house and Arshi says thank you. Jasmin and Nikki blast Arshi by saying that she had a bad strategy. Manu is also seen boycotting Arshi and advising Kashmera to not talk with her on the show. Rakhi Sawant says Arshi Khan is cunning and ungrateful.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi Takes A Jibe At Eijaz Khan, Says He Has 'Touch Issue’ According To His Convenience

ALSO READ: Hina Khan On Bigg Boss 14: The Contestants Are Too Nice To Be In The House, Viewers Need A Lot Of Masala