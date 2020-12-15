Bigg Boss 14 December 15 Highlights: Eijaz, Abhinav, Arshi, Kashmera And Manu Get Nominated This Week

The December 15 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Arshi Khan sleeping even after the hooter goes off. Rakhi Sawant tries to wake her up on captain Manu Punjabi’s behest. Eijaz Khan asks Arshi and Manu to resolve their issues as they are friends from outside. Arshi says she feel upset as Manu sided with Vikas Gupta.

Later, while troubling Rahul Mahajan for content, Arshi says that Manu is just interested in Nikki Tamboli and calls him 'double dholki’. This does not go down well with Manu and he tells Arshi to not defame and insinuate. Kashmera Shah also chips in and adds that Nikki does not look interested in Manu.

The whole topic/subject leads to an argument between Nikki and Kashmera. The latter tells Nikki that she is doing 'bakwaas’ and is desperate. Kashmera then says she will break her face and calls her mad.

This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing the nomination process for the week. Rubina Dilaik takes Arshi’s name for what she did with Vikas. She then nominates Eijaz and states that he changes his personality like clothes. Rahul also takes Arshi's name. Nikki nominates Kashmera and Arshi while Rakhi Sawant also takes Arshi's name along with Manu Punjabi.

Eijaz nominates Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin by saying she is annoying him. And in return, Abhinav, Aly Goni and Jasmin take the name of Eijaz. Eijaz then gets into an argument with Abhinav and says he never said that others were undeserving on the show.

