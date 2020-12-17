Bigg Boss 14 December 17 Highlights: Eijaz Khan And Rahul Vaidya Get Into An Ugly Verbal Spat

The December 17 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the commencement of the second round of 'Duck and Daana’ task. Bigg Boss pits Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi, Aly Goni and Eijaz Khan against each other while Rakhi Sawant has been named as the Sanchalak.

While the boys enter the duck pond, Rubina Dilaik is seen having some fun. However, Arshi Khan accuses Rubina of calling her a duck and body-shaming her. She then threatens to hit Rubina but Abhinav Shukla supports his wife.

This is followed by Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan getting into an ugly fight. Rahul tells Eijaz that his mind is messed up and he can only scream at women. Eijaz tells Rahul to stay away from him and calls him 'ghatiya’ person. Rahul hits back at him and says that Eijaz is only seeking sympathy on the show. They both verbally abuse each other. Eijaz then calls Rahul a 'sasta neta’ who ran away from the house.

Eventually, Aly is named the winner of the round for having amassed the most amount of duck feed. Almost everyone in the house is seen strategizing and discussing the task among their groups. Manu and Nikki Tamboli talk about friendship while Rakhi spies on them. Kashmera Shah pulls Rakhi’s leg and calls her 'Mohalle Ki Bua.’ The round three of the task has Rahul Mahajan, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina. The round is won by Jasmin.

Later, Nikki is seen confiding in Jasmin and tells that she does not consider Eijaz as a friend. Nikki adds that she is mentally disturbed while Jasmin tells her to stay strong. Kashmera Shah calls Rubina boring and says she does not put any efforts for a task while Rakhi and Arshi continue to fun of Manu and Nikki's conversations.

