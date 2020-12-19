Bigg Boss 14 December 18 Highlights: Rakhi Points Finger At Nikki-Manu Friendship; Aly Becomes The New Captain

The December 18 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Jasmin Bhasin reading the final captaincy task to the housemates. Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Jasmin will go up against each other and Abhinav Shukla has been made the sanchalak of the task. Jasmin tries to win over Rahul Mahajan while Eijaz Khan is supporting Rakhi. Aly offers to be an ally with Eijaz but he says no. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli is seen chatting with Abhinav and tells him that she wants Jasmin as the captain.

Soon, Arshi Khan and Nikki get into an argument with Arshi calling Nikki 'sasti aurat.’ Aly Goni then calls Manu Punjabi fake as he promised him support but was with Rakhi. Arshi also blasts Manu. Rahul Vaidya gets the key in the third round and he frees Aly. He gets the key once again and he gives the final key to Aly as well. Aly is crowned as the winner of the task and becomes the new captain of the BB 14 house.

After the game, Rahul tells Manu that he played bad as his game is suffering due to Eijaz. This upsets Eijaz and the two have a fight. Eijaz says he has no respect for Rahul while Rahul calls him a disturbed person. They both chest butt each other but Aly holds Rahul while Manu prevents Eijaz from getting physical.

Later, Rubina tells Aly that she expects more transparency from Jasmin. Kashmera Shah is seen saying that Manu is only focussed on Nikki while Eijaz continues to be angry on Rahul. He alleges that Rahul is poisoning people's minds against him. Eijaz also adds that he will break Rahul’s face and leave the show.

Manu says Nikki is crying after being showered with abuses. Rahul Mahajan is also worried. Arshi tells Rakhi that Salman Khan will blast her on Weekend Ka Vaar for her words. An unfazed Rakhi then says that she is sitting in the corner with men. Nikki warns Rakhi and calls her Ghatiya.

Manu also tells Arshi and Rakhi that their conduct is embarrassing and disgusting to watch. He then announces that he does not want to eat the food made from the hands of Arshi and Rakhi. Nikki starts crying.

