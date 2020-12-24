Bigg Boss 14 December 24 Highlights: Vikas Becomes The New Captain; Rakhi Shows Her Spooky Histrionics

The December 24 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Nikki Tamboli getting upset as housemates showed more trust on Arshi Khan in the captaincy task. Rahul Vaidya is seen discussing the strategy with Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat. Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta engaging in an argument for another time.

During Rubina Dilaik’s turn in the parachute, she decides to remove Rakhi and Sonali from the captaincy race. This is followed by the final round where Arshi surprises everyone by

throwing Vaidya’s sack in the pool. She decides to make Vikas Gupta the new captain of the house. Later, we see Arshi Khan clarifying her decision. She says that she made Vikas the captain to make her image clean as Vikas was eliminated earlier because of her.

This is followed by Vikas and Arshi also having a discussion where Arshi is seen apologising to Vikas. On the other hand, Rahul and Aly Goni plan a strategy against the challengers. The duo is seen discussing a plan to first eliminate the challengers. The new coined captain is seen distributing the duties, but some housemates do argue with him about it.

Later, Rakhi and Rahul Mahajan get into a fight. Rakhi calls Rahul a 'dogla' insaan while Rahul retaliates by calling Rakhi a 'cheap celebrity' and that she has a cheap audience. Rahul’s harsh words make her cry in front of the housemates. Vikas and Jasmin Bhasin along with Eijaz Khan support Rakhi Sawant and try to console her. Vikas eventually helps sort out the differences between Rakhi and Rahul and the duo hugged each other.

Later, Rakhi brings to fore her spooky side and behaves like some ghost as possessed her.

Rakhi then becomes a ghost named Julie and says she is the owner of the house. This irks Arshi who is seen saying that audience will not watch the show now.

