Bigg Boss 14 December 26 Highlights: Salman Khan Slams Rahul Vaidya, Vikas Gupta & Arshi Khan Bury The Hatchet

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some heated moments on this Weekend Ka War. Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 14 slammed Rahul Vaidya for quitting the show. Rahul, on the other hand, requested Salman to not call him a quitter. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan decided to bury the hatchet and be cordial with each other.

The episode begins with Rahul getting into a conversation with Abhinav Shukla, about ganging up against the challengers. However, Jasmin Bhasin feels that it is hard to trust Eijaz Khan, as he has flipped several times. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik turned into a radio jockey, as a part of a task. Meanwhile, Salman Khan extended Christmas and New Year wishes to the housemates.

During her stint as the radio jockey, Rubina dedicated some popular songs to the challengers and her fellow contestants. She wrapped up her show by dedicating the popular song 'Tuhj Mein Rab Dikta Hai' from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, for her husband Abhinav. Meanwhile, Jasmin and Aly Goni shared a romantic moment amidst Rubina's show.

Later, Salman Khan welcomed Sonali Phogat to the show. The excited Sonali stated that she is there only for Salman, as she is a big fan of the star. Later, the host is seen reviewing the games of each contestant in the last week. The superstar told the contestants to not be overly-generous and play for themselves.

Rahul Vaidya is seen discussing with Salman Khan about his image of being a quitter. He stated that he doesn't feel good when Bigg Boss and Salman says that he ran away from the show. However, the furious host slammed Rahul and said "Don't try and justify your acts. Agar bhaage ho, tho bhaage ho." Salman Khan also pointed out that everything is going in Rahul's favour, but he is not appreciating it. This led to an argument between the duo.

Arshi is seen saying to Vikas that she regrets her actions against him. She also promised Vikas that she will not hurt him from now on, and the duo decided to bury the hatchet and be cordial with each other. Meanwhile, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Garvit Pareek enter the house to celebrate Christmas. The contestants are seen playing the secret Santa game.

Salman Khan later informed the housemates that one contestant from Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, and Rahul Mahajan will get evicted on Sunday (December 27, 2020).

