Bigg Boss 14 December 8 Highlights: The Captaincy Task Is On, Rubina Gets Into An Argument With Eijaz

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed a major battle on December 8, Tuesday, after the new captaincy task was introduced. Rahul Mahajan, the challenger who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, was given the power to choose the new captain. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument with Eijaz Khan, who stated that the actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla are playing it safe.

The episode began with the housemates waking up to the popular song Dance Pe Chance, from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The challengers, Manu Punjabi, and Kashmera Shah were seen discussing the performances of the top four. The duo feels that the Top 4 contestants are not able to meet the expectations. Arshi Khan is seen teasing Vikas Gupta saying that Abhinav Shukla is a real mastermind, as he got into the finals without really doing anything.

Later, Bigg Boss introduced the new captaincy task and reveals that all contestants are now on the same level, as a new round of the game has begun. According to the new task, the contestants have to get the "captain chain" from the "Raja" Rahul Mahajan. The Raja is asked to pass on the captain chain to the contestant, whom he feels is eligible.

The contestants are later seen planning new strategies to gain the captaincy. While Arshi, Mannu, and Jasmin are seen convincing Rahul to give them the captain chain, by offering to save him from the nominations. When Rahul stated that he thinks Eijaz would make a good captain, Abhinav and Jasmin are seen trying to influence him to rethink it.

Eijaz Khan, on the other hand, is seen stating that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla doesn't deserve to be in the Bigg Boss house. According to Eijaz, the couple doesn't even understand the game. Later, when the first buzzer rang, Rahul handed over the captain chain to Eijaz, to the disappointment of others. At the final buzzer, the chain was handed over to Arshi.

Meanwhile, Eijaz taunted Rubina for not even trying to participate in the task. When she tried to defend herself, he stated that she doesn't have the power to convince. Eijaz went on to accuse Rubina of not even wanting to play the game, thus getting into a heated argument. The episode ends with Vikas and Kashmera wishing others Good Morning by waking them up from sleep.

