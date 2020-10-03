Bigg Boss 14: Designer Ashley Rubello Gives Us A Glimpse Of Salman Khan's Luxurious Chalet

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens tonight (October 3, 2020). Everything about the show has been hitting the headlines. Recently, the makers gave us a sneak peek of the house. We must say that it is brighter and more colourful than the previous season. Now, designer Ashley Rubello has given us a glimpse of the host Salman Khan's gorgeous and luxurious chalet.

The designer shared a video of the interiors of Salman's personal chalet on his Instagram handle and wrote, "His little Bigg Boss 14 chalet , a sneak peak for you."

The chalet has an outdoor garden, which has multiple seating areas and a fountain. Inside, the chalet has the tones of brown and warm colours. Also, one can notice Salman's Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger posters and indoor plants in the living area. The bedroom walls also has stills from the actors' movies. The house consists of a gym, of course!

For the uninitiated, Salman uses the chalet when he is not shooting. He also keeps an eye on the contestants during his stay in the chalet.

Bigg Boss 14 house, this time, has a mall and contestants can enjoy watching a movie in the theatre and also go to a spa and restaurant. About the challenges faced while designing the house/mall, the designer Omung Kumar told IANS that keeping the theme of the show in mind, he has tried to play with shades of silver.

Omung was quoted by IANS as saying, "Almost everyone was confined to their homes during the nationwide lockdown. People could not go out, eat and shop. They couldn't even travel to their favourite places. People missed certain activities all through lockdown. So, we made a theatre, a mall and a spa inside the house. Contestants will have to acquire all these facilities by winning tasks or something else."

