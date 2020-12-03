Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Shardul Pandit Slam Kavita Kaushik On Twitter
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 showed something that never happened before. Contestant Kavita Kaushik was seen walking out of the madhouse after a fight with housemates Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. For the unversed, during the argument, the FIR actress made personal comments on the couple, after they revealed their darkest secrets in one of the earlier episodes of the show.
When Bigg Boss opened the door of the house, Kavita Kaushik voluntarily left the house, leaving the viewers shocked. Regarding this incident in Bigg Boss 14 house, Twitter was flooded with a lot of reactions. Amidst all, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently slammed Kavita on Twitter.
Devoleena’s Reaction On Kavita Kaushik’s Act
"Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn't it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14."
Shardul Pandit Takes A Dig At Kavita For Her Aggressive Nature
Shardul Pandit, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, recently took a dig at Kavita Kaushik in a series of tweets. He wrote, "When @AlyGoni had a fight with #Kavita sabne #gunda kaha tha. "Lafa dungi" "bahar bataungi". Pushing @RubiDilaik ye kya hai fir? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND #BB14 aur ab ye line bahut boring hai "tere jaisey ke liye ghar ke darwaze" same one for everyone." The RJ-actor replied to Devoleena's tweet by stating, "I have said after coming out even after she had fights with me that dil acha hai but this constant thing of ghar ke bahar nahi rakhna, going Personal isn't cool. Especially if you are against violence u can't push anyone . #BB14." (sic)
Kamya Punjabi Supports Kavita Kaushik
On the other hand, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi supported her dear friend Kavita Kaushik and expressed her disappointment over the housemates. She wrote, "Never seen a season n contestants like these @AlyGoni got aggressive n voilent nobody stopped him,he cud hav been out of the hou there n then! @Iamkavitak walking out of the house, nobody stopped her! Looks like yahi chahiye sabko ki competition kamm ho #BB14 @ColorsTV #DirtyGame." (sic)
Well, after this drama, it would be interesting to see how will Salman Khan react to this during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
