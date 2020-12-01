BB 14: Diandra Soares & Devoleena Bhattacharjee React To The Task Where Contestants Had To Reveal Their Darkest Secrets

Bigg Boss 14 recently witnessed an interesting task where the housemates had to reveal their darkest secrets in order to win the immunity stone. This lead to Rubina Dilaik confessing that she and Abhinav Shukla were about to get divorced when they decided to do Bigg Boss together.

This led to a few housemates questioning the couple’s intention behind revealing this personal information and their behaviour so far in the BB house as a unit. However, Abhinav-Rubina have now found a fan in season 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The actress took to Twitter after Monday’s episode to appreciate the actor couple for accepting that their marriage was going through a rough phase. She wrote, “You are being judged by your statement not #Rubinav. And btw what to do with the selfrespect here....It needs guts to accept it on national tv all the madams & Sirs out there... i love you both @RubiDilaik & #abhinav.. Be strong & Be true. #bb14.”

Another former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares also lauded all the contestants for opening up about their dark secrets. However, she didn’t like the fact that the housemates were asked to compare and choose as to whose secret was the most shocking/painful.

Diandra wrote in a series of tweets, “Extremely brave of all housemates to have the guts to talk about their darkest secrets. Its absolutely heartbreaking. But all these comparisons & judgments isn’t alright at all. It’s terribly awful & despicable. My heart truly goes out to all of them in the house. #godspeed. And...... nothing will change!!!!! It will all ago right back to square one. The kindness won’t last long at all. Bickering , comparisons & same old....... Ughhh. Lado lado,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

She went on to add, “Each and everyone went or are still going thru whatever pain. How can one make comparisons & fight n argue in this. How??? Task was designed to be INSENSITIVE !!!! Feel bad for ALL HOUSEMATES” (sic).

For the unversed, during a task, Jasmin Bhasin revealed she attempted suicide while Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan shared stories about being molested in their childhood. Eventually, the housemates choose Eijaz to receive the immunity stone.

