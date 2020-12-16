Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar Reacts To Beau Rahul Vaidya’s Re-Entry In The Show; Says ‘Hero Aa Gaya’
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 showed singer Rahul Vaidya making a re-entry into the madhouse. For the unversed, he had taken voluntary exit a couple of weeks ago, as the singer was missing his family a lot. And now, since he has entered the Bigg Boss house again, fans can't keep calm to see their favourite contestant's performance in the show.
Rahul Vaidya’s Ladylove Disha Parmar’s Reaction
Apart from his fans, Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar is also very much excited to see her beau again in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While expressing her happiness on Twitter, the actress wrote, "Hero aa gaya (hero is here)!" Moreover, Disha also retweeted Rahul Vaidya's video message for his fans and captioned it as, "KING RKV IS BACK."
When Rahul Proposed Disha On National Television
A few weeks ago, Rahul Vaidya had proposed actress Disha Parmar on national television. On the occasion of her birthday, Rahul had drawn ‘HBD Disha' with a heart on his t-shirt. His way of expressing love left everyone surprised. Interestingly, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actress accepted the proposal and tweeted, "मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है. (I have sent my reply.)"
Jaan Kumar Sanu Takes A Dig At Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya's re-entry didn't go down well with ex-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, as he took a dig at him on Twitter. He wrote, "Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort !"
Housemates’ Reaction When Rahul Entered The House Again
When Rahul Vaidya re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, all the housemates welcomed him with happiness. The singer greeted everyone with a hug. However, while addressing Rubina Dilaik, Rahul said, "Ek tha raja ek thi rani , Raja wapas aaya khatam karega kahani."
